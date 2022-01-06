Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

