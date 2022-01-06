EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $32,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 15.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 54,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENS opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

