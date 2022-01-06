Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Engagesmart stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $5,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $71,526,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

