ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.69 ($14.42) and last traded at €12.62 ($14.34). 24,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.41 ($14.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.40 ($16.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.33 and its 200 day moving average is €11.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

