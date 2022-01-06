EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $252.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.10 million to $263.90 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

