Enzyme Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $82.61 or 0.00191571 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $148.09 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

