Equal Price Up 10% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $686,924.15 and $1,474.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

