Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQNR. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
