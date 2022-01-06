Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQNR. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.