Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells $498,750.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EQH opened at $34.11 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.