Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equitable by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

