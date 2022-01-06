Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.
Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.
In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equitable by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.