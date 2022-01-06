Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the technology company will earn $15.54 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $312.09 on Wednesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.75 and a 200 day moving average of $418.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.