Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

MEOH stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 58.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

