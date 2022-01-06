Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. Erasca has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

