Ergo Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00010788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $150.76 million and $2.77 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,653.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.47 or 0.08108154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00313431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00918723 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00073159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00467408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00261435 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

