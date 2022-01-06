ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.