Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 7.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.31. Approximately 3,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 101,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

