ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 32,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 14,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

