Etherparty Hits Market Cap of $559,928.48 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $559,928.48 and $4,856.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

