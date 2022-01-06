Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 331.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of ETHO opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

