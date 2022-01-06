European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.41. Approximately 76,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.27.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

