Evedo Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

