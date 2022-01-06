EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Purchases 34,434 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $516,165.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 261,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,878. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $431.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

