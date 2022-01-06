Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

