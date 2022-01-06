Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVKIF. UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $$31.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

