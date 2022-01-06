Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34. Exagen has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

