Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $20.61

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.26. Exscientia shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 380 shares traded.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

