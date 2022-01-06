F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 6.2%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.06. 9,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 798,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, equities analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,806,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

