FairCoin (FAIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $285.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 41.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $434,853.75 and approximately $285.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001595 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053428 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.00529488 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.