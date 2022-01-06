Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Declares Annual Dividend of $12.78 (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 12.781 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

FFH opened at C$622.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$568.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$550.13. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$440.75 and a 1-year high of C$636.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The company has a market cap of C$15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The company had revenue of C$8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 47.5400013 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$743.57.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

