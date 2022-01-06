Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires 505 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.62. 7,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,301. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

