Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seagen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,067. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.