Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.33. 174,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

