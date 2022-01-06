Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.48. 289,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,109. The company has a market cap of $238.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

