Fairfield Bush & CO. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.72. The stock had a trading volume of 101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

