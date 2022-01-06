Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. 99,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.