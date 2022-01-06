Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRCOY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.56. 18,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,927. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.