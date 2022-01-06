Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 54.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

