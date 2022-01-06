Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.70 million. Fastly posted sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.84 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

FSLY stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 90,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,396. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

