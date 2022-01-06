Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fastly by 29.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

