Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Guggenheim

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,477 shares of company stock worth $5,428,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.