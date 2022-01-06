F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $946.50

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 946.50 ($12.75) and last traded at GBX 946 ($12.75), with a volume of 194532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 926 ($12.48).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 919.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 885.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 53 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.56) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($665.62). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,341.17). Insiders have acquired 179 shares of company stock valued at $158,204 in the last three months.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.