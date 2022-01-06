FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 25.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,123.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 56,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $262.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

