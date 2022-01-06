Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 7,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

