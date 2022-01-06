FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.58. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 13,799 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.