Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

