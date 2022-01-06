Financial Analysis: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) vs. Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ambev and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 5 2 0 2.13 Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00

Ambev currently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 64.12%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Ambev.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambev and Vita Coco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $11.33 billion 3.65 $2.21 billion $0.18 14.61 Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ambev beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

