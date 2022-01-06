Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Shares of FNCH opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft acquired 63,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

