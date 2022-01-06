Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given “Outperform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.89.

FTT stock opened at C$31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$26.56 and a 12 month high of C$40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.86.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

