Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $$6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Separately, lifted their price target on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

