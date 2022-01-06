First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

FBIZ stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

